otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

[worklog] Edition 051 Discussions on webcompat.com

Fri, 20 Jan 2017
by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

webcompat issues

  • Keeping the light on. Triage, filtering, looking for contacts.
  • Came back to this issue with Huffington post and it seems it could be a Firefox issue.
  • it's not the first time that some sites are using display: -moz-box which doesn't really mean anything in a CSS context, but still get applied. If I understood clearly it is coming from XUL. Anyway it gets applied but not render as expected (aka flexbox) and create issues such as gmail on Firefox Tablet.
  • Report Site Issue button is coming to Nightly Desktop… brace for impact. We might have a lot more than in the past.

webcompat.com dev

Miscellaneous

Otsukare!