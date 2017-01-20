[worklog] Edition 051 Discussions on webcompat.com

webcompat issues
- Keeping the light on. Triage, filtering, looking for contacts.
- Came back to this issue with Huffington post and it seems it could be a Firefox issue.
- it's not the first time that some sites are using
display: -moz-boxwhich doesn't really mean anything in a CSS context, but still get applied. If I understood clearly it is coming from XUL. Anyway it gets applied but not render as expected (aka flexbox) and create issues such as gmail on Firefox Tablet.
- Report Site Issue button is coming to Nightly Desktop… brace for impact. We might have a lot more than in the past.
webcompat.com dev
- Discussion about the current contact page. It's an interesting discussion and ties to another discussion we are having about how to develop the site. One detail which seems to appear is that there is a bit of confusion in between webcompatDEV and webcompat.com. There are indeed some common contributors in both worlds but these are different communities with different set of skills.
- Discussion bout testing URLs before clicking report
- Fixed a regression I had introduced with forms and CSS on the site. Let's hope that this time I got it right. I had modified the upload image section for comments, and I didn't check for the main form. I have now tripled check the result. It was interesting because if you look at the commit it is not complicated, but it took me a couple of hours to find the right balance for fixing the issue. Oh! and much much much love for CSS.
- Twitter cards for webcompat issues
- HTTP Caching on issues
- Issue with missing config file item
Miscellaneous
Otsukare!