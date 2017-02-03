otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

[worklog] Edition 053 - Streamlining

Fri, 03 Feb 2017
by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

webcompat life

webcompat issues

  • webc-4481. Firefox really needs to have these viewport issues fixed.
  • webc-4510. Slow twitter and emojis.
  • webc-4534. Boxes with different heights in Chrome/Safari and Firefox.

webcompat.com dev

Miscellaneous

Otsukare!