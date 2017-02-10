[worklog] Edition 054 - Be like the bamboo. Flexibility.

webcompat life
- Dennis asked how to best answer to anonymous bug reporting. We have an issue about this specific issue
- Handling uploading of images
- Preparing for a python 3 migration
- Discussions about the contributors page
- Working on HTTP Caching
- Improving My Activity page
Miscellaneous
- 2017-Jan-20 Intent to Deprecate and Remove: Prerender. Some features, like prerender, never really take off. This is another good reminder on Web compatibility. Do not rush on implementing things on your production sites.
- 2014-Apr-30 Unexpected prerender in Chrome
- 2013-Mar-20 Prerender in Chrome for instant page loads
- Related to
prerendersomehow. 2010-Jul-7 HTML5 Link Prefetching
-
ALL projects really should move to using the IETF/W3 standard WebPush and not a proprietary protocol crafted from innocence and estimates. — Intent to Disable: Simplepush
Otsukare!