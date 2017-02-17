[worklog] Edition 055 - Tiles on a wall

webcompat life
With all these new issues, it's sometimes difficult to follow everything. The team has grown. We are more active on more fronts and the non-written rules we had when we were 3 or 4 persons were working. When we grow, we need a bit more process, and slightly more dedicated areas for each of us. It will help us to avoid work conflicts and to make progress smoothly. Defining responsibilities and empowering people. This week it happens some tiles were put in my house on two days. After the first day, the tiles were there on the wall without the joint in between. I started to regret the choice of tiles. Too big, too obvious. But the day after, the joint was put in place in between the tiles and everything made sense. Everything was elegant and how we had envision it.
- In Nightly 54.0a1 (2017-02-19) (64-bit), you can now add your own devices settings to the responsive mode
- Cached and 200 OK in devtools.
- Empty response panel in net-monitor
- 304 Not Modified in net-monitor.
webcompat issues
- Overflow-x and Chrome on Mobile.
- INA website and botched videos
- Another issue with viewport. Safari has started to ignore the
user-scalable,
min-scaleand
max-scalevalues, which I think makes sense.
webcompat.com dev
- Still working on caching issues. Almost there.
- Organizing our work
- Spring cleaning
Otsukare!