[worklog] Edition 056 - The wind is crazy

webcompat life

How should the HTTP conditional requests should be rendered in devtools. Interesting visualization issue.

ongoing discussions about appearance and select

I spent quite a bit of time going through the source code of WebKit: ViewportConfiguration.cpp and more specifically SimpleViewportController.cpp . I'm trying to assess if c++ fuzzyCompare(minimumScale, m_minimumScaleToFit, 0.0001)

is the reason behind the magical value used by developers for coping with iOS change in between iOS 8 and iOS 9. It's awsome in some ways, because it is not really documented and if it is the reason. Web developers are using a value from the C++ code not intended for it to overcome a change in a platform, which in itself creates Web compatibility isssues on Firefox. I will write a bit more about it once I really understood what is happening.

webcompat issues

webc-4728 landofknown on Firefox iOS receives the desktop version.

webc-4744. No music. The second song never comes.

webc-4746. Another issue with viewport and large content. Chrome resizes the content, but Firefox respects the initial value.

webc-4782. Interaction between column layout and float.

webc-4804. London Transport with issues.

webcompat.com dev

Discussions about accepting HTTPS issues on webcompat.com

Otsukare!