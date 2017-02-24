otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

[worklog] Edition 056 - The wind is crazy

Fri, 24 Feb 2017
by Karl Dubost
Working at Mozilla since 2013

webcompat life

is the reason behind the magical value used by developers for coping with iOS change in between iOS 8 and iOS 9. It's awsome in some ways, because it is not really documented and if it is the reason. Web developers are using a value from the C++ code not intended for it to overcome a change in a platform, which in itself creates Web compatibility isssues on Firefox. I will write a bit more about it once I really understood what is happening.

webcompat issues

  • webc-4728 landofknown on Firefox iOS receives the desktop version.
  • webc-4744. No music. The second song never comes.
  • webc-4746. Another issue with viewport and large content. Chrome resizes the content, but Firefox respects the initial value.
  • webc-4782. Interaction between column layout and float.
  • webc-4804. London Transport with issues.

webcompat.com dev

Otsukare!