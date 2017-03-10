[worklog] Edition 058 - Rain, sign of spring

webcompat life
- Some progress in the discussion around viewport
- A question about client-hints on first HTML request for images
webcompat issues
- Trying to recontact uniqlo with a real usage of 410 Gone, but unfortunately bogus in that case.
- Parent is
buttonand element is an anchor with an
href. Result: Fail in Firefox, work in Chrome/Safari
webcompat.com dev
- By introducing HTTP Caching to our HTML resources, I also introduced an issue. The bug report says that people can't login, logout. In fact they can. The issue is what the page looks like, it doesn't display that the user is logged-in. It's normal I initial put a
max-ageof one day in addition to the
etagvalue. In browser speak, it means that if the browser has a cached copy it will not even try a conditional requests with
If-None-Match. Because during the login process we are hitting the same resource. Users are receiving the previous cached copy and don't see that they have actually logged in. A force reload solves that. So instead of putting a
max-ageI can solve this with a
no-cache. Unfortunately, browsers didn't respect the HTTP semantics of
no-cacheand decided to make it a
no-store. Back to the departure case.
must-revalidate, max-age=0will solve it and force the conditional request.
- Opened quick issue about our current twitter link based on the UX research currently done.
- Discussions about issues with dependencies and how do we handle them?
- Discussing about the Contact page friendliness
- We currently have some outreachy participants. Time for review and help: review
- Our issues title are… pretty poor for now.
Otsukare!