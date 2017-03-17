[worklog] Edition 059 - working from the forest

webcompat life

I spent a big chunk of my time trying to figure out how to modify g in flask.

webcompat issues

webcompat.com dev

Title choice for webcompat.com home page. Duckduckgo, google and Bing are giving very different results. In itself, this is interesting.

We have two sources of tests. Some in JavaScript that we call functional. And some in python which are unittests. It's sometimes a bit difficult to figure out where they should be. In this pull request, the contributor proposed to do it on the JavaScript side. But personally I have the feeling it should be on the python side. I'm not yet entirely convinced. My rationale is based on this is not involving user interaction at all, but this is generated by the application.

Needs to redefine a bit the SVG icons

