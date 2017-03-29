Note on reinstalling httpie for SSLv3 Handshake failure

I ran into this issue recently with httpie (The python code for doing http requests)

http --verbose GET https://ti.to/home

I was getting:

http : error : SSLError : [ SSL : SSLV3_ALERT_HANDSHAKE_FAILURE ] sslv3 alert handshake failure ( _ssl . c : 590 ) while doing GET request to URL : https :// ti . to / home

Huh? Then tried curl

curl -v https://ti.to/home

We get.

* Trying 54 .75.248.133 ... * TCP_NODELAY set * Connected to ti .to ( 54 .75.248.133 ) port 443 ( #0 ) * TLS 1 .2 connection using TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 * Server certificate : ti .to * Server certificate : DigiCert ECC Extended Validation Server CA * Server certificate : DigiCert High Assurance EV Root CA GET / home HTTP / 1 .1 Host : ti .to User-Agent : curl / 7 .51.0 Accept : */* < HTTP / 1 .1 200 OK < Server : Cowboy < Date : Sat , 25 Mar 2017 06 :20:39 GMT < X-Frame-Options : SAMEORIGIN < X-Xss-Protection : 1 ; mode = block < X-Content-Type-Options : nosniff < Content-Type : text / html ; charset = utf-8 < Etag : W / "730ab400103d08252b84003a4e7862ff" < Cache-Control : max-age = 0 , private , must-revalidate < Set-Cookie : _marketing-tito_session = S3NERVovbjJmcEYvTGhkSktzVkQyZ3I0TXBOQ1lxTCs5LzhVMlhBN2ZKL0pTSjZCTi94VUo4b3N5RDNweGt2ZWNZTHc4MitNeGdtbjUvZXQ0RjVic1lCMlE3NVk2V21GNGFnYVpXZzVBMnM1bHg3bXpUOW1MZ1R5MlR5UnY3cVB3bzhzZER1eGRNTlNXTFlUVVMxWEhnPT0tLUZCNWQrcE9JcmU0OXJOeUY4YXJ0QXc9PQ % 3D % 3D--e96126ac335694d135c6a13b2effb22b486380b3 ; path =/; HttpOnly ; Secure < X-Request-Id : ce6a6522-1780-4b85-8ff5-4eeea24f8fa4 < X-Runtime : 0 .007563 < Transfer-Encoding : chunked < Via : 1 .1 vegur < Strict-Transport-Security : max-age = 15768000 < <! doctype html > < html lang = "en" >

So I searched a bit. And I needed to upgrade a couple of things.

http uninstall httpie

Then install the security update of requests. If you are wondering about --user , I do that all the time. It installs the 3rd party libraries in your own repo. It makes it safe when Apple upgrades python on your machine destroying all previous libraries installs.

pip install --user --upgrade requests [ security ]

This install a lot of stuff. Once done. You should get something like:

Successfully installed appdirs-1.4.3 asn1crypto-0.22.0 cffi-1.10.0 cryptography-1.8.1 idna-2.5 ipaddress-1.0.18 packaging-16.8 pyOpenSSL-16.2.0 pycparser-2.17 pyparsing-2.2.0 setuptools-34.3.2

Then

pip install --user httpie

Which gives

Successfully installed httpie-0.9.9

Once done, you can check the state of things with

http --debug

This will spill out

HTTPie 0.9.9 Requests 2.13.0 Pygments 2.2.0 Python 2.7.10 (default, Jul 30 2016, 19:40:32) [GCC 4.2.1 Compatible Apple LLVM 8.0.0 (clang-800.0.34)] /System/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/2.7/Resources/Python.app/Contents/MacOS/Python Darwin 16.4.0 <Environment { … cut for Brevity… }>

And now retrying the request

http --traceback --print h GET https://ti.to/home

We get the right thing

HTTP / 1.1 200 OK Cache-Control : max-age=0, private, must-revalidate Content-Type : text/html; charset=utf-8 Date : Sat, 25 Mar 2017 06:33:23 GMT Etag : W/"ecdab4c883db75bc7e811a4360f62700" Server : Cowboy Set-Cookie : _marketing-tito_session=YVlLeFBWMXhwNml2cW54dC8xMk9DV1ZocWxQZ3BhVUlLUmlNK25SNHVyMHVsVnFGR1FYNGQ5SFRTZUNvMDRUU1VKbkR4Y2J3VStoZUJ0TWpteGIrcTMrYk9PQ21wTk1YRlU3cjVibC9NeEdXUUNlWFNoMHJjT3NWbnllUVMrVDMwZWJOZlZPWWQwSElUcG44WE5rWkhnPT0tLTZQNVZxVTYxYVhGUGNUV1htc1Jqb2c9PQ%3D%3D--d457a62be9a95ddf7ed17c19e2e006ed0a185be2; path=/; HttpOnly; Secure Strict-Transport-Security : max-age=15768000 Transfer-Encoding : chunked Via : 1.1 vegur X-Content-Type-Options : nosniff X-Frame-Options : SAMEORIGIN X-Request-Id : 7abb2983-4eee-46e0-8461-2d0b14f24056 X-Runtime : 0.008374 X-Xss-Protection : 1; mode=block

Otsukare!