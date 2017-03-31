[worklog] Edition 061. Twisted bugs.

webcompat life
- While searching what could be the cause of this Hangul input issue I may have found another issue with the debugger
- Crashing Web servers with unicode
webcompat issues
- Triage…
- Why
background-image: none? because BootStrap, because Firefox Android button style.
- You can laugh only with Chrome on Comedy Central.
- Issues with list and
overflow: hiddenon WebKit and Blink.
webcompat.com dev
- With hopes I didn't break too many things. HTTP Caching for HTML
- Always hard to know the right level of help.
- Adding code languages on issues
- 410 Gone. Rate is the limit.
- overcommitting note
- HTTP Referer instead of session
- Search form. Devtools are good for sculpting HTML/CSS.
- Explaining the internals of webcompat
- Added context on the feed domain issue
To read
Otsukare!