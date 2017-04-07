otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

[worklog] Edition 062. AOL, Etsy and redbubble

Fri, 07 Apr 2017
by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

webcompat life

  • Working on a replacement for our minutes script.
  • Booking flights to June meeting in San Francisco and thinking about my strategy with regards to data. Each time I book flights I can't help thinking about the absurdity of airlines and booking strategy.
  • My server for this site and a couple of others have changed place. For the last 15 years, my 1U Dell was hosted at W3C MIT. Thank you. I moved to Gandi in the meantime, but I'm exploring also something else.

webcompat issues

webcompat.com dev

Otsukare!