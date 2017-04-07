[worklog] Edition 062. AOL, Etsy and redbubble

webcompat life
- Working on a replacement for our minutes script.
- Booking flights to June meeting in San Francisco and thinking about my strategy with regards to data. Each time I book flights I can't help thinking about the absurdity of airlines and booking strategy.
- My server for this site and a couple of others have changed place. For the last 15 years, my 1U Dell was hosted at W3C MIT. Thank you. I moved to Gandi in the meantime, but I'm exploring also something else.
webcompat issues
- Interesting text ellipsis issue on Etsy. There is a behavior difference in between WebKit/Blink on one side and Gecko on the other side.
- A very strange issue on redbubble with a strange combination. I haven't managed to create a reduced test case to its minimum. Yet. Update: Daniel found the issue after giving the cause on the bug.
- And another interesting CSS Issue. I found a simpler solution than the ones used in the page using only flexbox.
webcompat.com dev
- Reviewing code and trying to not give too much so it helps the person to search/propose solutions.
- React comes to show its shadow on webcompat.com project.
- Linting python files
- Fixing our current docstrings
Otsukare!