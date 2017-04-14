[worklog] Edition 063. Spring is here

webcompat life
- Some issues takes a lot longer to analyze understand than what it seems at the start.
webcompat issues
- Search getting weird
- A blown up button rendering for Quora
- Request button misaligned on Quora.
- Another instance of our text search field issue.
- video issue with click events on BestBuy
- A wavy hr border for Redhat. Opened Bug 1356114
webcompat.com dev
- long string of text
- merging pull requests.
- layout issue on the redesign
- Progress on label with new type
- Long series of back and forth on a review for site development which ended up to be closed. It's part of the work. It often leads to a better understanding too.
Otsukare!