[worklog] Edition 065. Tensions

webcompat life
- Jetlag and fatigue. Last week, a part of the Webcompat team had an intense work week in Berlin to discuss the precise parts of developing webcompat.com and the strategies around it.
- it's my 3rd time in Berlin. À la Sei Shonagon, some pillow book notes:
- Broken glasses in many streets.
- People drink in the streets. Sometimes beer. Sometimes in the morning.
- Organic shops or sections everywhere.
- April is cold.
- Graffiti and artsy life very active.
- Mozilla office is in an area a bit dead.
- The subway is based on a trust system. Free access to the platforms, punch your card to validate your ticket.
- Children ride bikes as much as adults. Plenty of bike trailers too.
- Developer tools and web compatibility
webcompat issues
- Google: a Google Flights menu is not working on the simpler version
- Google: A strict validation on Google fonts.
- USPTO: not a Web compat issue but this
metaname(instead of
meta name) has a funny consequence for the DOM. It moves the rest of the
headinto the
body.
- Business Insider: it has a style for checkbox which is only visible on Firefox Android because Firefox Android is using HTML for now for input materials instead of a native theme.
- Wikipedia: All about vertical boxes alignment.
- Yahoo!: Listening
onKeyUpon the
bodyFirefox Mobile is not a good idea. Maybe related to this bug
webcompat.com dev
- fixing a unicode error in a format function.
- We are escaping details/summary html markup. We should not.
Interesting read
- Plot your data, don't only publish the global stats.
- Blameless Postmortems
- Mailman admin helper Web extension
Otsukare!