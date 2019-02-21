02 - They fixed it

So on January 7, 2019, I wrote the first edition of "They Fixed It!"
This is a new chapter. I'll try to move forward in a semi-regular basis.
Let's see what are the cool things which have been fixed since that last report and helps webcompat to be better on the Web.
- Henri Sivonen solved on January 12, a 15 years old bug! When parsing an HTML document (string), the browser creates a DOM tree with nodes nested into each others. As you can imagine, all browsers have a limit on the depth of the tree to avoid bad memory overflows and crashes. On webcompat.com, we got some reports that some sites were missing content compared to Chrome for example. These sites were reaching the nesting limits of Firefox. The limit has been increased.
- Another funny issue. Create a
buttonassociate a
clickevent to it and then create a pseudo-element which comes on top of the
buttonelement through a position absolute. The
buttonis not clickable anymore. Or at least, it was until
event.targeton interactive content inside button was fixed by Olly Petay. This fixed plenty of other issues which were making content in Firefox not clickable.
- On Firefox Android, it was impossible to reach content which was overflowing the viewport when
overflow-x: hiddenwas specified, while you could do it on Chrome and Safari. Not anymore because Hiroyuki Ikezoe fixed it! And it's a pretty big win for usability.
- A button with "filter:opacity(0)" supposed to receive click events was not working anymore because of an optimization in Firefox 63. This was a regression, now fixed by Markus Stange.
- In a website, there were 24 videos playing at the same time. Yes… but only one at a time was made visible. The others were off-screen. Firefox was trying to decode everything at the same time. So the CPU was burning fossil fuels, but that was fixed by Alastor Wu!
- On DropBox UI, there was improperly sized icons. Firefox was sizing the img tag down to its flexbox parent's intrinsic height, while Chrome is stretching the flexbox to match the img's height. This difference created the flexbox layout compatibility issue which was fixed by Daniel Holbert.
- A flex container with
overflowother than
visiblewould make an incorrect
baselinealignment. This created issues on twitter layout. This was fixed again by Daniel Holbert.
- Firefox and Chrome treat
vertical-align:topdifferently for
<sup>and
<sub>tags with a tall
line-height. Not anymore since Thomas Wisniewki fixed it!
- The implementation of scroll anchoring on Firefox created some website issues by making the scroll sometimes sluggish. Not anymore since it was fixed by Ryan Hunt
- An outlook webcompat issue made users to loose the scroll position when there was a reflow with large enough scroller. Emilio Cobos Álvarez
Thanks to them!
Otsukare!