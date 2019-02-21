otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

02 - They fixed it

Thu, 21 Feb 2019
by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

So on January 7, 2019, I wrote the first edition of "They Fixed It!"

This is a new chapter. I'll try to move forward in a semi-regular basis.

Let's see what are the cool things which have been fixed since that last report and helps webcompat to be better on the Web.

Thanks to them!

Otsukare!