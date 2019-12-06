Week notes - 2019 w49 - worklog - The Weak Notes

A week with a bad cold makes it more difficult to write week notes. So here my weak notes. Everything seems heavier to type, to push.

This last week-end I was at JSConf JP. I wrote down some notes about it.

The week starts with two days of fulltime diagnosis (Monday, Tuesday). Let's get to it: 69 open bugs for Gecko. We try to distribute our work across the team so we are sure that at least someone is on duty for each day of the week. When we have finished our shift, we can add ourselves for more days. That doesn't prevent us for working on bugs the rest of the week. Some of the bugs take longer.

Webcompat bugs

Some of the weeks during diagnosis, a lot of bugs can't be reproduced. There's always a chance we are missing out some critical step to reproduce the issue. But without being able to reproduce, it is also very hard to diagnose. I end up sometimes closing them knowing that there might be a real bug, but that it would resurface again if it's a really common bug. Handling priorities, I guess.

Python virtualenv required!

I didn't know about export PIP_REQUIRE_VIRTUALENV=true . This is quite cool.

After saving this change and sourcing the ~/.bashrc file with source ~/.bashrc, pip will no longer let you install packages if you are not in a virtual environment. If you try to use pip install outside of a virtual environment pip will gently remind you that an activated virtual environment is needed to install packages.

I never install globally for the last couple of years. If I really want to install something, I always use: pip install --user project_name , but I could probably go a tad further by doing the virtualenv requirements. It's easy.

mkdir pet_project cd pet_project python -m venv env source env/bin/activate

Thoughts

A complex system that works is invariably found to have evolved from a simple system that worked. A complex system designed from scratch never works and cannot be patched up to make it work. You have to start over with a working simple system. — Gall's law

Working with a nasty cold makes it more difficult to take interesting notes.

How to test Amazon S3 without an Amazon account? This is the thing bothering me with all these external services. There should be way to have dumb servers which are mocking the API responses without providing the actual service. In that way, people could figure out if they really want to use this service for their own code.

Otsukare!