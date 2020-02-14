Week notes - 2020 w07 - worklog - flask blueprint

A string of secondary issues have been plaguing our restart of anonymous reporting on webcompat.com.

new anonymous workflow reporting.

A bug is reported anonymously We send the data to a private repository (waiting for moderation) We put a placeholder on the public repository, saying that this will be moderated later on. In the private repo, the moderators can either: set the milestone to accepted in the private repo and the public moderation placeholder will be replaced with the real issue content.

close the issue in the private repo (means it has been rejected) and it will replace the public moderation placeholder by another message saying it was rejected.

Simple! I had forgotten to handle the case of private issue with milestone accepted being closed. This erased a valid moderated issue. Not good. So we fixed it. This is now working.

from string to boolean in python

There was a solution to the issue we had last week about our string which is not a boolean: strtobool. Thanks to rik. Implementation details. Values include on and off . Neat!

coverage and pytest

In the process of trying to improve the project, I looked at the results of coverage on the project. I was pleasantly surprised for some areas of the code. But I also decided to open a couple of issues related to other parts. The more and better tests we have, the more robust the project will be.

While running coverage, I also stumbled upon this sentence in the documentation:

Nose has been unmaintained for a long time. You should seriously consider adopting a different test runner.

So I decided to create an issue specific on switching from nosetests to pytest.

And I started to work on that. It led to an interesting number of new breakages and warnings. First pytest is working better with an installable code.

pip install - e .

So I created a very simple and basic setup.py

then I ran to an issue that has bitten me in the past: flask blueprint.

Do NOT name the module, the directory and the blueprint with the same name.

Basically our code has this kind of constructs. subtree to make it simpler.

-- webcompat | -- __init__.py | -- form.py | -- api | | -- __init__.py | | -- uploads.py | | -- endpoints.py … | -- helpers.py | -- views.py

so in webcompat/__init__.py

from webcompat.api.endpoints import api app = Flask ( __name__ , static_url_path = '' ) app . register_blueprint ( api )

and in webcompat/api/endpoints/__init__.py

from webcompat.helpers import cool_feature api = Blueprint ( 'api' , __name__ , url_prefix = '/api' ) @api.route ( 'blah' ) def somewhere ( foo ): """blablah""" yeah = cool_feature ()

So what is happening here? The module and the blueprint share the same name. So if in a test we need to mock cool_feature:

with patch ( 'webcompat.api.endpoints.cool_feature' ) as mock_cool :

We need to remember that when mocking, we do not mock the feature where it has been defined (aka webcompat.helpers.cool_feature ) but where it has been imported (aka webcompat.api.endpoints.cool_feature ). We will not be able to mock in this case because there will be a conflict of names. The error will be:

E AttributeError : 'Blueprint' object has no attribute 'endpoints'

because the named webcompat.api blueprint has no attribute endpoints while the module webcompat.api has one.

So I will need to fix this next week.

changing circleCI

I also needed to changed CircleCI configuration to be able to run with pytest, even if it breaks for now.

Friday : diagnosis.

Friday I did some diagnosis and I'll do next monday and probably tuesday too.

Miscellaneous

my keyboard is having another hiccup (this is irregular). I kind of cope with it until there is a new model in the size i want with the new keyboard.

left shift key not working 70% of the time

number 2 (repeating itself 20% of time)

letter m (repeating itself 50% of time)

Coronavirus is hitting hard the boat. And some cases pop up here and there without apparent reasons sometimes. I minimize going out of home. Our local hospital has some infected patients. The response from the japanese authorities seems to be to say the least… very strange.

Otsukare!