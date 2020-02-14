Week notes - 2020 w07 - worklog - flask blueprint

A string of secondary issues have been plaguing our restart of anonymous reporting on webcompat.com.
- This week's issues
-
-
fixed! Dependencies upgrade
- fixed! Anonymous reporting works on staging but fails on prod. This one gave me headaches and a lot of testing, but mike got us out of the woods. OAuth tokens have scope. Our token was valid only for public repos, not the private ones. It's why webcompat-bot was unable to publish in public.
- fixed! Closing a private issue after it's been moved to "accepted" sets the moderation template to rejected belt-on: phase 2 . So I probably need to explain the new workflow here.
new anonymous workflow reporting.
- A bug is reported anonymously
- We send the data to a private repository (waiting for moderation)
- We put a placeholder on the public repository, saying that this will be moderated later on.
- In the private repo, the moderators can either:
- set the milestone to accepted in the private repo and the public moderation placeholder will be replaced with the real issue content.
- close the issue in the private repo (means it has been rejected) and it will replace the public moderation placeholder by another message saying it was rejected.
Simple! I had forgotten to handle the case of private issue with milestone accepted being closed. This erased a valid moderated issue. Not good. So we fixed it. This is now working.
from string to boolean in python
There was a solution to the issue we had last week about our string which is not a boolean: strtobool. Thanks to rik. Implementation details. Values include
on and
off. Neat!
coverage and pytest
In the process of trying to improve the project, I looked at the results of coverage on the project. I was pleasantly surprised for some areas of the code. But I also decided to open a couple of issues related to other parts. The more and better tests we have, the more robust the project will be.
While running coverage, I also stumbled upon this sentence in the documentation:
Nose has been unmaintained for a long time. You should seriously consider adopting a different test runner.
So I decided to create an issue specific on switching from nosetests to pytest.
And I started to work on that. It led to an interesting number of new breakages and warnings. First pytest is working better with an installable code.
pip install -e .
So I created a very simple and basic setup.py
then I ran to an issue that has bitten me in the past: flask blueprint.
Do NOT name the module, the directory and the blueprint with the same name.
Basically our code has this kind of constructs. subtree to make it simpler.
-- webcompat
|-- __init__.py
|-- form.py
|-- api
| |-- __init__.py
| |-- uploads.py
| |-- endpoints.py
…
|-- helpers.py
|-- views.py
so in
webcompat/__init__.py
from webcompat.api.endpoints import api
app = Flask(__name__, static_url_path='')
app.register_blueprint(api)
and in
webcompat/api/endpoints/__init__.py
from webcompat.helpers import cool_feature
api = Blueprint('api', __name__, url_prefix='/api')
@api.route('blah')
def somewhere(foo):
"""blablah"""
yeah = cool_feature()
So what is happening here? The module and the blueprint share the same name. So if in a test we need to mock cool_feature:
with patch('webcompat.api.endpoints.cool_feature') as mock_cool:
We need to remember that when mocking, we do not mock the feature where it has been defined (aka
webcompat.helpers.cool_feature) but where it has been imported (aka
webcompat.api.endpoints.cool_feature). We will not be able to mock in this case because there will be a conflict of names. The error will be:
E AttributeError: 'Blueprint' object has no attribute 'endpoints'
because the named
webcompat.api blueprint has no attribute
endpoints while the module
webcompat.api has one.
So I will need to fix this next week.
changing circleCI
I also needed to changed CircleCI configuration to be able to run with pytest, even if it breaks for now.
Friday : diagnosis.
Friday I did some diagnosis and I'll do next monday and probably tuesday too.
Miscellaneous
- my keyboard is having another hiccup (this is irregular). I kind of cope with it until there is a new model in the size i want with the new keyboard.
- left shift key not working 70% of the time
- number 2 (repeating itself 20% of time)
- letter m (repeating itself 50% of time)
- Coronavirus is hitting hard the boat. And some cases pop up here and there without apparent reasons sometimes. I minimize going out of home. Our local hospital has some infected patients. The response from the japanese authorities seems to be to say the least… very strange.
Otsukare!