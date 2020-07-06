This post will be very short. That's the goal. And this is addressed to the Mozilla community as large (be employes or contributors).

Create a blog.¹ Ask to be added to Planet Mozilla.² Write small, simple short things.³

And that's all.

The more you write, the easier it will become.

Write short form, long form will come later. Just by itself. Without you noticing it.

Want good examples?

Notes:

Wordpress. Tumblr. SquareSpace. Ghost. Medium. Qiita. Or host your own with your own domain name: Gandi. DigitalOcean. It doesn't have to be beautiful. It needs to have content. For Example, how I asked to add mine. What you are working? What you think the Web should be? What this small feature would do? Have an idea? Wondering about something? Instead of sending an email to one individual or an internal group chat or a private mailing list, just write a blog post and then send an email with a link to the blog post asking for feedback.

Otsukare!