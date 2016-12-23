[worklog] Edition 047 - Drifted logs and simple summary

I have summaries for the previous week that I should probably published at least for my own record. Travels in November and December, in addition to moving to a new house and family events made the end of the year unusually very busy. So let's see very simple logs.
Bugs:
- docs.com layout
- fixed by being broken everywhere
- almost one year later and not much progress yet on the Hi-Res toolbar for Google docs. Though the discussion just restarted.
- wrong character assigned in Office 365
- Viewport and Wall Street Journal
- Spaces are not mandatory anymore before mediaqueries keywords
and
not
- Facebook sends different markup which results in different user experience on mobile.
- Created Bug 1324644 and validation because of the discussion on the Chromium issue about
Cache-Control: immutable.
- Google search on Firefox Android is still an issue but maybe we can make progress and hopefully in 2017, Firefox will get the same rendering.
Python - webcompat.com:
- simplest review for Mike's code r+
- Statistical analysis for invalid bugs in webcompat.com
- which led to create an issue for cleaning up the data and another one for creating a weekly janitor script.
Mailing-List:
Reading:
- BBC and
Cache-Control> (With Firefox and
Cache-Control: immutableon the BBC Web site) we're now seeing ~31% fewer 304's served from our CDN edge on a subset of our static assets (which have immutable enabled)
- The Analytics Fallacy. A good article by Anselm which reminds us about the bias of websites analytics. The browsers market share on a site reflects what the site allows. If the start of the discussion is we will support this browser X when it reaches 2% in our website marketshare and the website is currently unusable by the browser X, then it will indeed never have a chance to break through the 2% limit.
Otsukare