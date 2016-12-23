[worklog] Edition 047 - Drifted logs and simple summary

I have summaries for the previous week that I should probably published at least for my own record. Travels in November and December, in addition to moving to a new house and family events made the end of the year unusually very busy. So let's see very simple logs.

Bugs:

Python - webcompat.com:

Mailing-List:

Reading:

BBC and Cache-Control > (With Firefox and Cache-Control: immutable on the BBC Web site) we're now seeing ~31% fewer 304's served from our CDN edge on a subset of our static assets (which have immutable enabled)

> (With Firefox and on the BBC Web site) we're now seeing ~31% fewer 304's served from our CDN edge on a subset of our static assets (which have immutable enabled) The Analytics Fallacy. A good article by Anselm which reminds us about the bias of websites analytics. The browsers market share on a site reflects what the site allows. If the start of the discussion is we will support this browser X when it reaches 2% in our website marketshare and the website is currently unusable by the browser X, then it will indeed never have a chance to break through the 2% limit.

Otsukare