[worklog] Edition 048 - Bye 2016

Let's restart with a simpler worklog a bit more freestyle and less structured, before exploring a new format next year. 2016 had plenty of good things for Mozilla Webcompat team. Let's focus more on "this is what I'm doing" than "what I will do". The "will do" have a tendency to make you drift and create a burden you are dragging into the other tasks.
- Published the incomplete worklog pseudo-drafts of the last two months. It's ugly but it's better than nothing. I need to simplify my worklog and automate some of the things.
webcompat.com dev
- Not sure I'm comfortable with deprecating this header, but maybe I don't understand fully the issue with just the text there.
- Python review for a change of strategy on the reported-with information.
- Code for hidding comments
- Some labels do not have a good contrast
- Another design issue with our labels: Labels section should be above the comment box
- Attempt to improve the layout of the comments box after our issue view redesign.
- Some typo in our template. Good first bug.
webcompat issues
- strange issue with the font domain at Google taking a hell of a time for getting the resources, but I'm not sure it's really a Web compatibility issue.
- Some sites put on a
overflow-y: hiddenfor forcing users to interact with a pop-up on mobile. When doing that, make sure to remove it once the interaction with the pop-up happened, if not, it makes the Web site unusable.
- Strange issue with an old version of Firefox that I can't reproduce in Nightly. That said found an interesting bogus
strict-transport-securityHTTP header and it seems it ties to the right version of the bug reporter.
- Some weird and interesting issue about background-image being repeated twice.
- A JavaScript user-agent sniffing for a table of content on Apple developer docummentation including a strange CSS decision for Firefox users.
- Nesting contexts and
z-indexare delicate specifically when it seems it is behaving differently in IE than other browsers.
onkeypresson walmart website forbids user to delete what they typed.
- A button slightly too tiny to be tapped… but everywhere, so not really a Web compatibility issue.
- Interesting issue on huffingtonpost with overblown images and a width of 240000px
- An issue with
fieldseton some sites due to a regression in Firefox Nightly blocking the click. politico.com, surveyMonkey and Le Monde at least. Fixed in 2 days.
Miscellaneous
- There is a solution for your ssh keys and macOS Sierra 10.12.2
Otsukare!