[worklog] Edition 050 - Intern hell and testing

Medium is in trouble.

I’ll start with the hard part: As of today, we are reducing our team by about one third — eliminating 50 jobs, mostly in sales, support, and other business functions. We are also changing our business model to more directly drive the mission we set out on originally.

Each time, I have read an article published on the—yes slick but not original—Medium platform, a little voice inside me told me: "If you like this article, you should save it locally. This might disappear one day." If you publish content, you need to own and liberate your content. That seems contradictory. Ownership: You need to publish the content on your blog so you are responsible for its future. Liberation: You need to use a permissive licence (Creative Commons CC0, Public Domain, etc.), so people can disseminate it and make it this way more resilient. Culture propagates because we share.