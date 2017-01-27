[worklog] Edition 052 - a new button and new interesting issues

webcompat life
- We held a webcompat Meeting on January 24 about our top list of current issues and the flood of new issues.
webcompat issues
- webc-4305: site with larger content than the viewport not a Web compatibility issue for the larger content, but two other issues that might be interesting to dive in: the known fact that we can't scroll horizontally for this type of rendering AND the default left alignment on RTL content for content larger than the viewport.
- webc-4309: server side sniffing for this Paskitanese website. Firefox Android receives the desktop version.
- webc-4310: Old framesets. This type of issues is hard, because it relates to very old behavior of the rendering engines and it is unlikely there is high benefits of changing the code of the rendering with the risk of breaking other old sites. :/ wontfix? Let's open a new bug
- webc-4311 : position:absolute. Not a web compatibility issue, just a web site with weak resilience to window width and font size.
webcompat.com dev
- webcdev-1297 Emoji in markdown for specific patterns should be avoided
- webcdev-1298 Crash issues - How do we handle them?
- webcdev-1305 About closing issues
- A couple of merges and a review for sessions.
- Upgrading python modules on the project
Miscellaneous
- Python requests deep dive. Interesting read specifically for the
with requests.Session() as sess:pattern.
- Typing the debugger
- Really, Please Stop Booking International Conferences In The USA
Otsukare!