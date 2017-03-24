[worklog] Edition 060. Watching stars through the bamboos

webcompat life
More people in the team, and we seem to have increased the number of meetings, maybe just a perception. But I liked the non verbal one that Sergiu did last week. Giving plenty of discussion points and the rest of us going to it for replying during the next couple of days.
webcompat issues
- Regressions are always interesting. They often reveal parts of the logic which had been forgotten. This one is about HLS videos which were playing and is not working anymore. I wonder if it's related to the plug-in changes in Firefox.
border-radiusand
selectelement remind us on what is exactly a Web compatibility issue?
- forgotten Print CSS. I was wondering if it would be cool in Firefox devtools to have a mode where you can visualize the printed document directly in the browser when there is a
@media print.
- Very strange issue with Gmail interaction and Android settings. Well maybe an issue with Firefox changing the UA string
- Go Transit and
document.write
- Maybe an issue with
page-break-inside: avoid;but difficult to know without the access to the HTML.
webcompat.com dev
- Trying to understand if we could use projects for type of webcompat issues.
- Should we limit the ability to close issues to only some specific vetted users.
- Testing activity/username is breaking the other tests.
To read
Google says it can’t trust our self-hosted AMP pages enough to pre-render them. But they ask for a lot of trust from us. We’re supposed to trust Google to cache and host copies of our pages. We’re supposed to trust Google to provide some mechanism to users to get at the original canonical URL. I’d like to see trust work both ways.
I would add that the difference of power makes this trust unbalanced. And so when a power is asking for trust, we need very strong guarantee and counter-system once the trust has been breached.
Otsukare!