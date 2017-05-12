[worklog] Edition 066. Removing knots

webcompat life
- Often tracking protection is confusing for people. I always wonder if it's because people are put in front of it in failure situation. Basically you discover something is not working because the site breaks, and you are later on told it is because of tracking protection. It's a negative feeling feature which doesn't show itself when everything is fine. I wonder if there would be a way to reverse that feeling. Something like, an individual site report on the blocking and a daily or weekly stats dashboard explaining what has been blocked. "Congratulations, Tracking Protection has blocked this week X of this, Y of that."
- Webcompat Minutes published
webcompat issues
- Le Monde
- Probably found a strange bug in Gecko with regards to first painting of a CSS
content.
- When it comes to interface widgets specifically
input,
calendar, etc. differences in layout can be perceived as bugs.
- Probably found a strange bug in Gecko with regards to first painting of a CSS
- Ebay
- A
selectwith text
optionand a
min-heightgets its text top-align instead of vertically centered. Opened a new Gecko bug for it.
- Yet another
-webkit-line-clampissue in the product description list.
- Complex layout with float elements, width and table display. Not robust enough.
- A
- CDiscount: A button done with a background-image and a css revealing too much.
- Allocine: strange sliding boxes
webcompat.com dev
- Trying to deal with the volumes of duplicates into the
type-mediaspace.
- Pull request to remove dead code allowing an HTTP POST on the home page. We transitioned from "/" to "/issues/new" a long time ago.
- Pull request to fix some 500 errors when the form data are bogus.
- Trying to come up with a generic set of templates for replying.
- Investigating the issue with needstriage label. I have identified a couple of mistakes which would be good to fix.
- Tightening the input into webcompat.com
Interesting read
- Re: Compatibility problem: user agents. When Opera, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla discuss about pain.
- [webkit-dev] User agent woes
Otsukare!