otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

[worklog] Edition 066. Removing knots

Fri, 12 May 2017
by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

webcompat life

  • Often tracking protection is confusing for people. I always wonder if it's because people are put in front of it in failure situation. Basically you discover something is not working because the site breaks, and you are later on told it is because of tracking protection. It's a negative feeling feature which doesn't show itself when everything is fine. I wonder if there would be a way to reverse that feeling. Something like, an individual site report on the blocking and a daily or weekly stats dashboard explaining what has been blocked. "Congratulations, Tracking Protection has blocked this week X of this, Y of that."
