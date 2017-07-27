Things I type (when working on webcompat.com)

There's always a sequence of things I do before working on a new branch for webcompat.com development.
# Probably one of the most used command for me. (See below)
git status
# back to the master branch
git checkout master
# webcompat is my origin
git fetch webcompat
# updating to the latest version
git merge webcompat/master
# opening a new branch where 1677 is the issue number and 1 is the first attempt.
git checkout -b 1677/1
Most used git commands?
Let's see if my impression was correct.
grep -E '^git' ~/.bash_history | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr | head -n15
563 git status
383 git diff
211 git checkout master
131 git push origin master
124 git branch -a
117 git log
61 git fetch webcompat
51 git pull upstream master
49 git merge webcompat/master
45 git fetch upstream
41 git log --oneline
23 git fetch webcompat;git merge webcompat/master
20 git pull
20 git checkout master; git fetch upstream;git merge upstream/master
19 git fetch upstream;git merge upstream/master
This previous one is too specific because it includes the full line. Let's constraint it to the git option.
git status is still the winner.
→ awk '{print $1, $2}' ~/.bash_history | grep -E '^git' | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr | head -n15
572 git status
543 git commit
509 git diff
501 git checkout
395 git push
238 git branch
193 git log
186 git fetch
136 git pull
116 git add
96 git merge
82 git clone
77 git rg
37 git rebase
31 git remote
If you are wondering what
git rg is? It is coming from my
~/.gitconfig and is a courtesy of Anthony Ricaud.
[alias]
rg = "grep --heading --break -i"
Very useful grep baked into git.
Otsukare!