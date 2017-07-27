Things I type (when working on webcompat.com)

There's always a sequence of things I do before working on a new branch for webcompat.com development.

# Probably one of the most used command for me. (See below) git status # back to the master branch git checkout master # webcompat is my origin git fetch webcompat # updating to the latest version git merge webcompat/master # opening a new branch where 1677 is the issue number and 1 is the first attempt. git checkout -b 1677/1

Most used git commands?

Let's see if my impression was correct.

grep -E '^git' ~/.bash_history | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr | head -n15 563 git status 383 git diff 211 git checkout master 131 git push origin master 124 git branch -a 117 git log 61 git fetch webcompat 51 git pull upstream master 49 git merge webcompat/master 45 git fetch upstream 41 git log --oneline 23 git fetch webcompat ; git merge webcompat/master 20 git pull 20 git checkout master ; git fetch upstream ; git merge upstream/master 19 git fetch upstream ; git merge upstream/master

This previous one is too specific because it includes the full line. Let's constraint it to the git option. git status is still the winner.

→ awk '{print $1, $2}' ~/.bash_history | grep -E '^git' | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr | head -n15 572 git status 543 git commit 509 git diff 501 git checkout 395 git push 238 git branch 193 git log 186 git fetch 136 git pull 116 git add 96 git merge 82 git clone 77 git rg 37 git rebase 31 git remote

If you are wondering what git rg is? It is coming from my ~/.gitconfig and is a courtesy of Anthony Ricaud.

[alias] rg = "grep --heading --break -i"

Very useful grep baked into git.

Otsukare!