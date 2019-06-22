Quick notes for Mozilla Whistler All Hands 2019

Whistler 2019 Quick Notes
(taken as it comes, without a specific logic, just thoughts here and there. Emotions. To take with a pinch of salt.)
- Plane trip without a hitch from Japan.
- Back in Vancouver after 5 years, from the bus windows, I noticed the new high rise condos and I wonder who can afford them when they are so many of them. People living with credits and loans?
- All the Vietnamese restaurants just make me want to stop to have a Bun Bo Hue.
- Bus didn’t get a flat tire
- Two very chatty persons beside me during the full bus trip never stopped talking. A flow of words very difficult to cope with when you are tired with jet lag.
- Noisy Welcome reception.
- Happy to see new people, happy to see old friends.
- Beautiful view, I just want to hop in shoes and hike the trails.
- Huge North American hotel room with cold Air con and all lights on is a waste.
- Cafe latte. Wonderful.
- Uneasy with the Native American dance. Culture out of context.
- I like Roxy Wen for her direct talk about things.
- Stan Leong very positive vibe for Mozilla and Taipei office.
- Less people who seemed to read a script at the Plenary. This is a good thing.
- Overall good impression of the Plenary on Tuesday.
- Does Pocket surface blogs which are edited by simple people. What’s happening in there? The promoted content seems to be mainstream editors.
- Noisy environments do not help to have soft, relaxed discussions.
- Finding a bug and being in admiration by the explanation of Boris Zbarsky
- The wonderfully intoxicating smell of cypress in the mornings
- Early morning and refreshing cold makes me happy.
- Thanks Brianna for the cafe latte station at the breakfast area.
- I guess I do not have a very good relationship with marketing. I need to dive into that. Plenary Wednesday.
- Our perception of privacy is not equally distributed. People have different expectations and habits. People working at Mozilla are privileged compared to the rest of the population.
- That said, there were comments during the panel by Lindsey Shepard, VP Product Marketing which resonated with me. So maybe, I need to break down my own silos.
- Performance Workshop. We, the developers, techies are a bourgeoisie (by/through devices) which makes us blind to the reality of common users performances. This tied to the Plenary this morning about knowing the normal people using services online.
- Congratulations to people who made possible to have a dot release during the All Hands.
- Little discussions here and there which help you to unpack a of lot of unknown contexts, specifically when you are working remotely. Invaluable.
- Working. Together.
- Released a long due version of the code for the webcompat metrics dashboard. Found more bugs. Fixed more bugs. Filed new issues.
- The demos session made discovered cool projects that I had no idea about. This is useful and cool.
- Chatting about movies from childhood to now with friends we do not have the opportunities to see each other enough.
- Laptop… shutting off automatically when the battery reaches 50%, keys 2 and m repeating time to time, and
shiftkey not working 20% of time. This last one is probably the most frustrating. 2 years and this MacBook Pro is not giving good signs of health.
- Spotted two bears from the gondola on our way to the top of the mountain.
- Very good feeling about the webcompat metrics discussions after the talk by Mike Taylor. Closer work in between Web Platform Tests and Web Compat sounds like a very good thing. We need to explore and define the small loosely joined hooks that will make it really cool.
- Firefox Devtools team, you are a bunch of awesome people.
- Plenaries, for this Whistler All Hands, felt more sincere, more in touch with people with clearer goals for Mozilla (than the last 6 years since I started at Mozilla). So that was cool.
- Loved the cross-cultural/cross-team vibes.
- Thanks to the people who are contributing to the projects and give one week of their precious time with their family to work on the projects they care about.
- Whistler is a very expensive place.
- Slept through all the ride back from Whistler to Vancouver, avoiding being motion sick.
- Staying in Vancouver for a couple of days
- Then heading back to Japan on Wednesday.
Otsukare!