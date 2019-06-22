Quick notes for Mozilla Whistler All Hands 2019

Whistler 2019 Quick Notes

(taken as it comes, without a specific logic, just thoughts here and there. Emotions. To take with a pinch of salt.)

Plane trip without a hitch from Japan.

Back in Vancouver after 5 years, from the bus windows, I noticed the new high rise condos and I wonder who can afford them when they are so many of them. People living with credits and loans?

All the Vietnamese restaurants just make me want to stop to have a Bun Bo Hue.

Bus didn’t get a flat tire

Two very chatty persons beside me during the full bus trip never stopped talking. A flow of words very difficult to cope with when you are tired with jet lag.

Noisy Welcome reception.

Happy to see new people, happy to see old friends.

Beautiful view, I just want to hop in shoes and hike the trails.

Huge North American hotel room with cold Air con and all lights on is a waste.

Cafe latte. Wonderful.

Uneasy with the Native American dance. Culture out of context.

I like Roxy Wen for her direct talk about things.

Stan Leong very positive vibe for Mozilla and Taipei office.

Less people who seemed to read a script at the Plenary. This is a good thing.

Overall good impression of the Plenary on Tuesday.

Does Pocket surface blogs which are edited by simple people. What’s happening in there? The promoted content seems to be mainstream editors.

Noisy environments do not help to have soft, relaxed discussions.

Finding a bug and being in admiration by the explanation of Boris Zbarsky

The wonderfully intoxicating smell of cypress in the mornings

Early morning and refreshing cold makes me happy.

Thanks Brianna for the cafe latte station at the breakfast area.

I guess I do not have a very good relationship with marketing. I need to dive into that. Plenary Wednesday.

Our perception of privacy is not equally distributed. People have different expectations and habits. People working at Mozilla are privileged compared to the rest of the population.

That said, there were comments during the panel by Lindsey Shepard, VP Product Marketing which resonated with me. So maybe, I need to break down my own silos.

Performance Workshop. We, the developers, techies are a bourgeoisie (by/through devices) which makes us blind to the reality of common users performances. This tied to the Plenary this morning about knowing the normal people using services online.

Congratulations to people who made possible to have a dot release during the All Hands.

Little discussions here and there which help you to unpack a of lot of unknown contexts, specifically when you are working remotely. Invaluable.

Working. Together.

Released a long due version of the code for the webcompat metrics dashboard. Found more bugs. Fixed more bugs. Filed new issues.

The demos session made discovered cool projects that I had no idea about. This is useful and cool.

Chatting about movies from childhood to now with friends we do not have the opportunities to see each other enough.

Laptop… shutting off automatically when the battery reaches 50%, keys 2 and m repeating time to time, and shift key not working 20% of time. This last one is probably the most frustrating. 2 years and this MacBook Pro is not giving good signs of health.

Spotted two bears from the gondola on our way to the top of the mountain.

Very good feeling about the webcompat metrics discussions after the talk by Mike Taylor. Closer work in between Web Platform Tests and Web Compat sounds like a very good thing. We need to explore and define the small loosely joined hooks that will make it really cool.

Firefox Devtools team, you are a bunch of awesome people.

Plenaries, for this Whistler All Hands, felt more sincere, more in touch with people with clearer goals for Mozilla (than the last 6 years since I started at Mozilla). So that was cool.

Loved the cross-cultural/cross-team vibes.

Thanks to the people who are contributing to the projects and give one week of their precious time with their family to work on the projects they care about.

Whistler is a very expensive place.

Slept through all the ride back from Whistler to Vancouver, avoiding being motion sick.

Staying in Vancouver for a couple of days

Then heading back to Japan on Wednesday.

Otsukare!