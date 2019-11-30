Week notes - 2019 w48 - worklog

The end of the 2019Q4 is approaching at the speed of light, specifically for me, given that I will be away starting December 21 until January 2. Previous instance of the week notes has been published.
Webcompat Team
- The reassignment of Thomas to the Gecko View team for 6 months (wonderful for him), will probably make all of that a bit harder for the full Webcompat team, because he is that good.
- The curve of needsdiagnosis is starting again to rise dangerously.
- Having clear and shared understanding of the scope of a project help to work more harmoniously across teams. Next project, I will shake the tree until we have a clear understanding of what we are trying to do with a plan for execution with clear criteria and exit strategy. Also every stakeholders need to be included. It must be frustrating for every parties on both side of the issues. Not that any opinions is more valid than the other, but the agreement is not clearly defined and embraced.
Mozilla
- Participated to an online course on "(Staff) Community Participation Guidelines ("CPG") Enforcement", which I will summarize as a solid framework to handle any threats.
- Improving the Firefox devtools is a daily quest. This week.
- Allow to set breakpoint on prettified inline scripts.
- Pause the debugger while the browser is focused
- Break on attribute modification when style attributes are changed
- long names for scripts breaks the debugger tool layout
- This week-end participating to JS Conf Tokyo
Webcompat.com
- Mike had to refine a bit the rules for CERT on
webcompat.com, to allow the validity of
www.webcompat.com.
- Kate (volunteer contributor 🙇🏼) proposed a transition plan to black on the metrics server code.
- Fixed webcompat-to-bugzilla extension. It was adding a leading space to URL string, and bugzilla was not happy about it.
Webcompat Bugs
- if someone knows which framework adds this
doNotShowUnsupportedBrowserModalin the JavaScript of some websites, tell me. I would be interested to get their framework fixed. Right now we have to rely on site interventions to remove the useless messages.
- some JavaScript apps are just huge. BMO has an app.js file for mobile devices which is 2.0 MB and around 332947 lines of code once prettified. And this is not the only material in there. The total is 22.3 MB.
- Strange issue about scrollbars and overflows.
- Ksenia found the right viewport Viewport issue for this bug. But there was something more which was not right. It seems that
user-scalableis not enforced by Chrome on mobile if
width=device-widthis also not present. They fall back to a viewport of
980px.
- Obscure combination of
line-height,
display: contentsand
font-size. So many ways to break a Web page. Daniel was able to make a test case and filed a bug.
- For a couple of years some sites break because of
zoom, a non-standard property, implemented in WebKit/Trident/Blink worlds but not Gecko. A zoom hack is being experimented. This created a regression in one site at least. There is more to write about that.
Personal failure of the week, the quarter?
So when coding the prototype for saving the images locally, I started to surface a lot of dependencies, constraints and I start to think that the initial idea was probably better, aka sending the images to S3. I'm not yet 100% confident about it. Both solutions seem simple on paper in principles, but a lot of small subtleties come into play.
I should have started to produce code before, but I wanted to explore the topic before hand. I'm still trying in the remaining 3 weeks. And we will see how far I go.
One part of the issue was probably my lack of knowledge of Amazon S3. When working on a project, there is a cultural part which is difficult to assess at first. Basically we need to learn. I wish there was an easier way to test these services. I will probably try moto as a standalone server.
Reading
- Contract for the Web
Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding the future of the Web
- ViolaWWW, one of the earliest browsers, source code is available.
- another way of not running the tests for particular circumstances.
- A library that allows you to easily mock out tests based on AWS infrastructure.
- An introduction to boto S3
Contract For The Web
Mozilla and the contract for the Web. I have basically the same position than Mozilla on this. I completely adhere to the contract, but I will not sign it.
a written or spoken agreement, especially one concerning employment, sales, or tenancy, that is intended to be enforceable by law
The issue here is that some of the signatories are currently not credible at all. Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc. That would be different if there was a plan laid out by each of these companies how they would plan to enforce this contract for the Web.
Otsukare!