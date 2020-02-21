Week notes - 2020 w08 - worklog - pytest is working

(late publishing on March 6, 2020)

Diagnosis

last Friday, Monday and Tuesday have led some interesting new issues.

pytest

A couple of months ago i had a discussion about unittests and nosetests with friends. On webcompat.com we are using nose (nosetests) to run the tests. My friends encouraged me to switch to pytest. I didn't have yet the motivation to do it. But last week, I started to look at it. And I finally landed this week the pull request for switching to pytest. I didn't convert all tests. This will be done little by little when touching the specific tests. The tests are running as-is, so there's not much benefits to change them at this point.

Hello modernity.

Otsukare!