Week notes - 2020 w08 - worklog - pytest is working

(late publishing on March 6, 2020)
Diagnosis
last Friday, Monday and Tuesday have led some interesting new issues.
- youtube users on firefox could not see a 3d navigation widget, it came out that Firefox had a bug about the default value of ATTACHED_SHADERS in WebGL and it is now fixed. Very quick turnaround and good success story for webcompat.
- stacking contexts in between firefox, chrome, edge (pre-chromium) and safari have different behaviors. Daniel opened an issue about the stacking contexts differences.
- some of the issues are harder to test. For example, everything related to instagram and facebook, if you do not have a personal active account will be canned at a point. Testing accounts shared in between people of different countries are quickly killed.
- probably a race issue.
- weird junky animation with webgl on canvas
- svg animations defined in
defsare not working the same in chrome, safari and firefox.
- downloading files on fenix is still not a good story.
- location being requested all the time, this is a dupe
- we are still seing sites with ill-defined user agent sniffing both client side and server side.
- sometimes tracking protection breaks stuff.
pytest
A couple of months ago i had a discussion about unittests and nosetests with friends. On webcompat.com we are using nose (nosetests) to run the tests. My friends encouraged me to switch to pytest. I didn't have yet the motivation to do it. But last week, I started to look at it. And I finally landed this week the pull request for switching to pytest. I didn't convert all tests. This will be done little by little when touching the specific tests. The tests are running as-is, so there's not much benefits to change them at this point.
Hello modernity.
Otsukare!