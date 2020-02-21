otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

Week notes - 2020 w08 - worklog - pytest is working

Ven 21 février 2020
by Karl Dubost
by Karl Dubost

(late publishing on March 6, 2020)

Diagnosis

last Friday, Monday and Tuesday have led some interesting new issues.

pytest

A couple of months ago i had a discussion about unittests and nosetests with friends. On webcompat.com we are using nose (nosetests) to run the tests. My friends encouraged me to switch to pytest. I didn't have yet the motivation to do it. But last week, I started to look at it. And I finally landed this week the pull request for switching to pytest. I didn't convert all tests. This will be done little by little when touching the specific tests. The tests are running as-is, so there's not much benefits to change them at this point.

Hello modernity.

Otsukare!