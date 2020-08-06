Browser developer tools timeline

I was reading In a Land Before Dev Tools by Amber, and I thought, Oh here missing in the history the beautifully chiseled Opera Dragonfly and F12 for Internet Explorer. So let's see what are all the things I myself didn't know.
- 1997-12: JavaScript debugger for Netscape Communicator, future Firefox. (JavaScript Debugger)
- ~2001: DOM Inspector in Mozilla code base.
- 2001-10: Venkman, JavaScript debugger inside Mozilla Suite by Robert Ginda. (Venkman)
- 2003-10: Fiddler for IE for understanding HTTP network issues (History of releases)
- 2005-09: Developer Toolbar for IE. (Developer Toolbar for IE announced at PDC) which later on became F12
- 2006-01: Firebug for Firefox by Joe Hewitt as an extension for Firefox. Probably 2005, but the first release is January 2006. (11 years of history)
- 2006-01: Web Inspector for Safari. (Introducing the Web Inspector and 10 Years of Web Inspector)
- 2006-06: Drosera for Safari, JavaScript debugger (Introducing Drosera)
- 2007-07: Yslow made by Yahoo! for Firebug originally. It analyzed the pages for its performances. (YSlow Release on YDN)
- 2008-05: Opera Dragonfly in… Opera. Died in 2012 when the company decided to switched to Blink. Sniff. One of the best debugging tools at the time. Opera Dragonfly homepage
- 2008-09: DevTools in Chrome (10 years anniversary post)
- 2009-06: PageSpeed, a tool to evaluate the performance of the Web page, similar to Yslow. (Introducing Page Speed)
- 2009-07: Opera Scope Protocol initially proposed to have a common protocol for all devtools. Browser implementers decided that they were not interested to converge. Opera Scope Protocol Specification Released
- 2009-10: HTTP Archive Specification, a format for HTTP monitoring tools.
- 2010-02: Firebug Lite for Chrome
Note: Without WebArchive, all this history would not have been possible to retrace. The rust of the Web is still ongoing.
