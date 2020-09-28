Week notes - 2020 w40 - worklog - slower and deeper

One Week After

Still a lot of communications to establish again in this new role and understand who does what in the organization. It's interesting to see that in every organizations and companies I have worked, the hierarchy organization chart is not necessary helpful to understand how the products chart is organized. The communication workflow is happening in between people at many different levels. These connections are fluid and like a garden, they need a perpetual cleaning and nurturing. Slowly rebuilding some of the communications channels for webcompat.

Webcompat team meetings:

Latest meeting: 2020-09-29 Next meeting: 2020-10-13. Possible agenda

Flexbox Big Fix

A non-default "flex-basis" incorrectly prevents min-size:auto from being clamped by specified size was one of our biggest webcompat issue this last couple of years. It was fixed last week. When such a bug is fixed, we usually go back to all sites and see if we either misidentified the root cause of the webcompat issue or if the fix is missing some strange cases. All but one issue have been fixed. Thanks to Ciprian and Ting-Yu for double checking them. The issue still failing is for a French website. « Hâtez-vous lentement ; et, sans perdre courage, Vingt fois sur le métier remettez votre ouvrage » — Nicolas Boileau, which basically means Hasten slowly, and without losing heart, Put your work twenty times upon the anvil.

webcompat.com

We reduced again the bus factor for webcompat.com by having two persons able to deploy the site: Ksenia and myself.

1:1 meetings

I have set up the one to one meetings with everyone in the team.

Containing block vs box

When dealing with this webcompat issue which led me to open a firefox core bug, which was duplicated to a 12 years old bug. The CSS3 Specification text for Containing Blocks of Positioned Boxes in the case they have a position: absolute says:

If the box has position: absolute : The containing block is established by the nearest ancestor box that establishes an absolute positioning containing block, in the following way: […] If the ancestor is an inline box,

the containing block is formed by the block-start and inline-start content edges of the first box fragment of the ancestor, and the block-end and inline-end content edges of the last box fragment of the ancestor. Note: If the ancestor breaks across a line, the “start” position might more end-ward than the “end” position.

There's a lot to unpack here. When I read this, I think it would be good that all these spec texts had very small illustration of what they meant. For example, the containing block is NOT the content area (aka the box of the element), but they can be the same area.

I need to dig deeper.

Otsukare!