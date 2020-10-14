Browser Wish List - Native Video Controls Features

Firefox PiP (Picture in Picture) is a wondeful feature of the native video html element. But we could probably do better.
Here a very simple video element that you can copy and paste in your URL bar.
data:text/html,<!doctype html><video controls><source src="https://interactive-examples.mdn.mozilla.net/media/cc0-videos/flower.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video>
But these are a couple of things which were accessible natively.
- Move frame by frame (forward backward)
- Save as an animated GIF or another video from this frame to this frame
- Show me the video as a film strip with this granularity (example: an image every 10s). Global view navigation on a video is the equivalent of zooming out on a map to relocate more quickly on the area we are interested by
- Make it possible to associate any subtitles URL or file of my own choice.
Otsukare!