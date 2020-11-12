otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

Career Opportunities mean a lot of things

by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

When being asked

I believe there are good career opportunities for me at Company X

what do you understand? Some people will associate this directly to climbing the hierarchy ladder of the company. I have the feeling the reality is a lot more diverse. "career opportunities" mean different things to different people.

So I asked around me (friends, family, colleague) what was their take about it, outside of going higher in the hierarchy.

I'm pretty sure there are other possibilities. Thanks to everyone who shared their thoughts.

