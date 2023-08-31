The lucky day of me falling hard professionally

Let me tell you a story…

In my first professional year (~1995/1996) as a ~~web developer~~, well webmaster at that time, I was working on the BNP website (around 300 html files). Yes, the BNP French bank website, except at that time it was only a couple of hundreds static web pages.

The client asked us to fix the footer of all these html files. The job was assigned to me.

I open the local FTP folders with all the files for the site and started to look at the HTML and noticed a simple search and replace would not do it.

Let's use Regex for parsing/fixing HTML. Haha.

Very proud of my regex, I execute it on all files. Sure I had done a good job I dropped the folder in the FTP application and all files on the live site were replaced.

Oooops!

I had made a mistake in my regex. I replaced every characters in the HTML by character + space. The site was now displaying the raw ascii characters.

< H T M L > < H E A D > < T I T L E > B N P < / T I T L E >

and so on. The roughly 300 files. I had no backup.

We were around 6 or 7 people working in this Web agency as webmasters. I asked everyone

to stop everything they were doing. to not visit the BNP website to save locally every cached files in their browser history and/or their local backup if they had and send them to me.

On a couple of hours we have been able to recreate the site and with a bit of manual work too.

That was one of my most formative mistakes at the beginning of the Web.

Work on a backup. Do not synchronize before checking locally. Install a local web server on your computer. Browser caching is cool! Teams are awesome. You are not alone. You can reach out for help. Create a better team process for working on sites. Do not use Regex for parsing HTML

Mistakes will happen. Learn from them.

Otsukare!