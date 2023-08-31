The lucky day of me falling hard professionally

Let me tell you a story…
In my first professional year (~1995/1996) as a ~~web developer~~, well webmaster at that time, I was working on the BNP website (around 300 html files). Yes, the BNP French bank website, except at that time it was only a couple of hundreds static web pages.
The client asked us to fix the footer of all these html files. The job was assigned to me.
I open the local FTP folders with all the files for the site and started to look at the HTML and noticed a simple search and replace would not do it.
Let's use Regex for parsing/fixing HTML. Haha.
Very proud of my regex, I execute it on all files. Sure I had done a good job I dropped the folder in the FTP application and all files on the live site were replaced.
Oooops!
I had made a mistake in my regex. I replaced every characters in the HTML by character + space. The site was now displaying the raw ascii characters.
< H T M L >
< H E A D >
< T I T L E > B N P < / T I T L E >
and so on. The roughly 300 files. I had no backup.
We were around 6 or 7 people working in this Web agency as webmasters. I asked everyone
- to stop everything they were doing.
- to not visit the BNP website
- to save locally every cached files in their browser history and/or their local backup if they had and send them to me.
On a couple of hours we have been able to recreate the site and with a bit of manual work too.
That was one of my most formative mistakes at the beginning of the Web.
- Work on a backup.
- Do not synchronize before checking locally.
- Install a local web server on your computer.
- Browser caching is cool!
- Teams are awesome. You are not alone. You can reach out for help.
- Create a better team process for working on sites.
- Do not use Regex for parsing HTML
Mistakes will happen. Learn from them.
Otsukare!