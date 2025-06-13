Quick HTML test case

For reporting a bug or an unexpected behavior, the simpler the test is, the better. You can create a very simple HTML file to demonstrate the issue or you can use an online code web app such as jsfiddle or codepen. (I have a preference for codepen but I don't know why.) But most of the time, I'm using data: URL to share a simple piece of code for a test.

Let's take this code.

<div class= "test" style= "opacity:clamp(50%,0%,70%)" ></div>

The style attribute returns different values when we extract the value using getPropertyValue()

0.5 in Safari Technology Preview 18.4 (220) 20622.1.14.5

in Safari Technology Preview 18.4 (220) 20622.1.14.5 calc(0.5) in Firefox Nightly 141.0a1 14125.6.5

clamp(50%, 0%, 70%) in Google Chrome Canary 139.0.7233.0 7233.0

According to the WPT test, Firefox returns the right answer: calc(0.5)

To see the returned value, we coud do :

<!-- The code being tested. --> <div class= "test" style= "opacity:clamp(50%,0%,70%)" ></div> <!-- Something that can hold the test result. --> <div class= "log" ></div> <!-- the script extracting the value and writing the test result. --> <script> document.querySelector(".log").textContent=document.querySelector(".test").style.getPropertyValue("opacity"); </script>

This is very simple. I can put all of this on one line.

<div class= "test" style= "opacity:clamp(50%,0%,70%)" ></div><div class= "log" ></div><script> document.querySelector(".log").textContent=document.querySelector(".test").style.getPropertyValue("opacity"); </script>

Then I just need to add the right data URL in front of it. This is HTML, so we add data:text/html, . That's it. This will instruct the browser to parse the code in the URL bar to process it as HTML.

data:text/html, <div class= "test" style= "opacity:clamp(50%,0%,70%)" ></div><div class= "log" ></div><script> document.querySelector(".log").textContent=document.querySelector(".test").style.getPropertyValue("opacity"); </script>

Then you can copy/paste this code in the URL bar of your favorite browser or more exactly in multiple browsers.

Hope it helps! Yes, I opened a bug for the issue.

Note: For those, who are wondering why I didn't use id instead of class . The # sign in the querySelector() would require to escape # , because it would have unintended consequences on the parsing of the URL.

Otsukare!