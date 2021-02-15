Capping macOS User Agent String on macOS 11

This is to keep track and document the sequence of events related to macOS 11 and another cascade of breakages related to the change of user agent strings. There is no good solution. One more time it shows how sniffing User Agent strings are both dangerous (future fail) and source of issues.

Brace for impact!

2020-06-25 OPENED WebKit 213622 - Safari 14 - User Agent string shows incorrect OS version A reporter claims it breaks many websites but without giving details about which websites. There's a mention about VP9 browser supports vp9 I left a comment there to get more details.

2020-09-15 OPENED WebKit 216593 - [macOS] Limit reported macOS release to 10.15 series. if ( ! osVersion . startsWith ( "10" )) osVersion = "10_15_6" _s ; With some comments in the review preserve original OS version on older macOS at Charles's request I suspect this is the Charles, the proxy app. 2020-09-16 FIXED

2020-10-05 OPENED WebKit 217364 - [macOS] Bump reported current shipping release UA to 10_15_7 > On macOS Catalina 10.15.7, Safari reports platform user agent with OS version 10_15_7. On macOS Big Sur 11.0, Safari reports platform user agent with OS version 10_15_6. It's a bit odd to have Big Sur report an older OS version than Catalina. Bump the reported current shipping release UA from 10_15_6 to 10_15_7. The issue here is that macOS 11 (Big Sur) reports an older version number than macOS 10.15 (Catalina), because the previous bug harcoded the string number. if ( ! osVersion . startsWith ( "10" )) osVersion = "10_15_7" _s ; This is still harcoded because in this comment: Catalina quality updates are done, so 10.15.7 is the last patch version. Security SUs from this point on won’t increment the patch version, and does not affect the user agent. 2020-10-06 FIXED

2020-10-11 Unity [WebGL][macOS] Builds do not run when using Big Sur UnityLoader.js is the culprit. They fixed it on January 2021(?). But there are a lot of legacy codes running out there which could not be updated. Irony, there’s no easy way to detect the unity library to create a site intervention that would apply to all games with the issue. Capping the UA string will fix that.

2020-11-30 OPENED Webkit 219346 - User-agent on macOS 11.0.1 reports as 10_15_6 which is older than latest Catalina release. It was closed as a duplicate of 217364, but there's an interesting description: Regression from 216593. That rev hard codes the User-Agent header to report MacOS X 10_15_6 on macOS 11.0+ which breaks Duo Security UA sniffing OS version check. Duo security check fails because latest version of macOS Catalina is 10.15.7 but 10.15.6 is being reported.

2020-11-30 OPENED Gecko 1679929 - Cap the User-Agent string's reported macOS version at 10.15 There is a patch for Gecko to cap the user agent string the same way that Apple does for Safari. This will solve the issue with Unity Games which have been unable to adjust the code source to the new version of Unity. // Cap the reported macOS version at 10.15 (like Safari) to avoid breaking // sites that assume the UA's macOS version always begins with "10.". int uaVersion = ( majorVersion >= 11 || minorVersion > 15 ) ? 15 : minorVersion ; // Always return an "Intel" UA string, even on ARM64 macOS like Safari does. mOscpu = nsPrintfCString ( "Intel Mac OS X 10.%d" , uaVersion ); It should land very soon, this week (week 8, February 2021), on Firefox Nightly 87. We can then monitor if anything is breaking with this change.

2020-12-04 OPENED Gecko 1680516 - [Apple Chip - ARM64 M1] Game is not loaded on Gamearter.com Older versions of Unity JS used to run games are broken when the macOS version is 10_11_0 in the user agent string of the browser. The Mozilla webcompat team proposed to fix this with a Site Intervention for gamearter specifically. This doesn't solve the other games breaking.

2020-12-14 OPENED Gecko 1682238 - Override navigator.userAgent for gamearter.com on macOS 11.0 A quick way to fix the issue on Firefox for gamearter was to release a site intervention by the Mozilla webcompat team "use strict" ; /* * Bug 1682238 - Override navigator.userAgent for gamearter.com on macOS 11.0 * Bug 1680516 - Game is not loaded on gamearter.com * * Unity < 2021.1.0a2 is unable to correctly parse User Agents with * "Mac OS X 11.0" in them, so let's override to "Mac OS X 10.16" instead * for now. */ /* globals exportFunction */ if ( navigator . userAgent . includes ( "Mac OS X 11." )) { console . info ( "The user agent has been overridden for compatibility reasons. See https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1680516 for details." ); let originalUA = navigator . userAgent ; Object . defineProperty ( window . navigator . wrappedJSObject , "userAgent" , { get : exportFunction ( function () { return originalUA . replace ( /Mac OS X 11\.(\d)+;/ , "Mac OS X 10.16;" ); }, window ), set : exportFunction ( function () {}, window ), }); }

2021-01-29 OPENED Blink 1171998 - Nearly all Unity WebGL games fail to run in Chrome on macOS 11 because of userAgent