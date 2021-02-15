otsukare Thoughts after a day of work

Capping macOS User Agent String on macOS 11

by Karl Dubost
(Working at Mozilla since 2013)

This is to keep track and document the sequence of events related to macOS 11 and another cascade of breakages related to the change of user agent strings. There is no good solution. One more time it shows how sniffing User Agent strings are both dangerous (future fail) and source of issues.

Brace for impact!

Capping macOS 11 version in User Agent History

And I'm pretty sure the story is not over. There will be probably more breakages and more unknown bugs.

Otsukare!